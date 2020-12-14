Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 2.87 Lakh; Recovery Rate Improves To 93%

On Monday, December 14, 477 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai propelling the city's COVID-19 tally to 2,87,303. At present, there are 9068 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation revealed that 3803 cases and 3586 cases were removed from the category of total and active cases during the reconciliation process. The number of recovered soared to 2,66,695 after 533 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 7 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 10,998. 6 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

21,00,275 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till December 13. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.21% from December 7-December 13. As of December 13, 3,023 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8,314, 1,145, and 1,917 respectively.

While there are 439 active containment zones currently, 4,924 buildings have been sealed. 2917 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 458 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 327 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district has improved to 93%.

Read: State Election Commission Seeks Explanation From CM On Free COVID-19 Vaccine Announcement

Read: Maharashtra Records 2,949 COVID-19 Cases, 4,610 Recoveries; 60 Die

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 98,84,100 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 93,88,159 patients have been discharged and 1,43,355 fatalities have been reported. There are 3,52,586 active cases in the country. With 30,695 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 94.98 per cent.

75.82 per cent of the 27,071 new cases are from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 75.58 per cent of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 79.46 per cent of the 336 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

Read: AIIMS Nurses Go On Indefinite Strike, Director Guleria Issues Appeal To Return Amid COVID