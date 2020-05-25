Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 31789 With 1430 New Cases; Death Toll At 1026

With 1430 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Monday as of 6 pm, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 31,789. A total of 330 patients have been discharged, taking the number of recovered to 8404. Meanwhile, Mumbai's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1026 after 38 more persons passed away due to the novel coronavirus. 27 of the aforesaid deceased persons had co-morbidities. As per the analysis of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation till May 24, men and women constituted 60% and 40% of the total COVID-19 patients in Mumbai respectively. 67% of the overall deceased patients had co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases.

The age of 60 and above has emerged as a high-risk category with both a high number of fatalities and co-morbidities. Also, 20% of the deceased patients aged 50 and below had co-morbidities. The BMC advised all citizens to continue medications for co-morbid conditions, follow social distancing norms, wear a mask and practise hand hygiene regularly.

BJP MP demands imposition of President's Rule

Earlier in the day, former CM and BJP MP Narayan Rane met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state. He contended that the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had failed to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. According to Rane, the Maharashtra CM had been unable to manage the affairs of the state and the police.

Maintaining that the situation in the government hospitals was dismal, Rane opined that the scenario can improve only if the Indian Army takes charge of these hospitals. Thereafter, he added that the Centre and not the state government had provided relief to the people. The BJP MP claimed that there was chaos in the state currently.

Guidelines for domestic air travellers

The Maharashtra government issued guidelines for domestic air travellers. It clarified that the Health Ministry's guidelines dated May 24 would be applicable for all inbound and outbound travel. Only asymptomatic passengers should be allowed to board the aircraft at the point of departure. A dedicated 24/7 helpline desk having all details pertaining to flights will be set up.

Moreover, all passengers arriving in the state shall be stamped on their left hand for identification and will have to compulsorily undergo home isolation for 14 days. However, those found symptomatic on arrival would be taken to the nearest health facility as per the Health Ministry protocol. Travel of passengers will not be allowed from the containment zones to the airport and vice versa.

