Mumbai's COVID Tally Rises To 36,710 With 1437 New Cases; 1,89,967 Tests Conducted So Far

With 1437 novel coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai on Friday, May 29, the city's COVID-19 tally soared to 36,710. In the day, 715 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered to 16,008. 38 more casualties were reported, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 1,173. 28 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city increased to 1,89,967 after 4266 tests were conducted on May 28. Mumbai witnessed a 5% growth rate of novel coronavirus cases between May 22-27. All wards barring for B, C, and RN ward have recorded more than 500 cases.

So far, 2,42,653 senior citizens have been surveyed out of which 1615 having low SpO2 were either given treatment or referred to a health facility. There are 700 active containment zones in Mumbai currently with 3,110 buildings sealed by the BMC. Out of 59,193 high-risk contacts admitted to COVID Care Centres 1 until now, 18,861 patients are still present there.

Patient doubling rate improves

At present, there are 62,228 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 26,997 patients have been discharged while 2098 deaths have been reported. The patient doubling rate in the state has surged to 15.7 days from 11 days in the previous week. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate stands at 43.38% and 3.37% respectively. While 5,35,467 individuals are in home quarantine, 35,967 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. Overall, 4,33,577 samples have been tested in various laboratories across the state.

Hike in honorarium of doctors

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, May 29, announced a huge hike in the honorarium of doctors serving their bonds. He mentioned that this would bring their honorarium at par with doctors working on a contract basis and strengthen their resolve. While the doctors serving their bonds in tribal areas shall be paid Rs.75,000 instead of Rs.60,000, specialist doctors serving there will be paid Rs.85,000 as compared to the earlier sum of Rs.70,000. Moreover, the MBBS doctors in other areas shall get a rise in their honorarium from Rs.55,000 to Rs.70,000. On the other hand, specialist doctors in other areas will get an honorarium of Rs.80,000 instead of Rs.65,000.

