Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Swells To 2.17 Lakh; Cases Grew At 1.04% From Sept 29- Oct 5

With 1625 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 6, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 2,17,090. At present, there are 23,976 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,81,485 after 1966 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 47 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 9,199. 37 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

11,89,398 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till October 5. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.04% from September 29-October 5. As of October 5, 3178 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,739 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 9115, 1131, and 2018 respectively.

While there are 649 active containment zones currently, 10,106 buildings have been sealed. 18,334 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 1,560 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 67 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 83%.

Read: Dharavi Adds 22 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally 3,280

Read: Maha Adds 12,258 New COVID-19 Cases, 17,141 Recover; 370 Die

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 66,85,082 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 56,62,490 patients have been recovered while 1,03,569 deaths have been reported. Addressing the media earlier in the day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that active cases are below 10 lakh for the last 2 weeks while the recovery rate stands at 84%. He added that the average daily COVID-19 positivity rate has been coming down.

According to Bhushan, 10 states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh account for 77% of the active cases in the country. Moreover, he mentioned that 48% of COVID-related deaths are reported from 25 districts in the country. Out of 25 districts, 15 districts are from Maharashtra. Commenting on whether the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra is showing signs of improvement, the Union Health Secretary reckoned it is too early to take a call on this.

Read: Anti COVID-19 Campaign: Maha CM, Kin Undergo Health Check-up