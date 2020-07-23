Mumbai's COVID Recovery Rate Climbs To 72% With 1984 Cured In 24 Hrs; Tally At 1.05 Lakhs

In yet another recovery surge, Mumbai on Thursday, reported 1984 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries taking its cured tally to 77,102. The city saw 1257 new cases and 55 deaths. Mumbai which amounts 30% of the cases in the state, stands at 1,05,829 cases with 5927 fatalities.

BMC launches crackdown on Mumbai's private hospitals for overcharging COVID-19 patients

Mumbai: 1984 new recoveries

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 72% now. BMC reported that the growth rate has slowed down to 1.14% with 4,56,511 samples tested till date (23.18% positivity rate). As per BMC's war room report, 110 of 1054 ventilator beds were vacant, while 199 of 1748 ICU beds were vacant.

Mumbai COVID-19 situation 'in control': BMC official

BMC: "COVID situation in control"

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said every day 6,000 to 7,000 tests are being done and most of the citizens are following the safety protocols. Kakani said the civic body will now focus on residential buildings and housing societies for raising awareness about hygiene, cleanliness, social distancing, need to wear masks and sanitisation of common areas like lifts, staircases, lobbies and toilets. The city has been daily reporting less than 1,500 COVID-19 cases for the past few days.

Recently, the BMC had initiated a refund of Rs 1.47 crores for the patients who had been overcharged covering over 1125 complaints against 37 different hospitals. The billing was a little over 10% at Rs 14.01 crores. BMC has also issued instructions on rates that could be charged for the beds commissioned for the COVID patients under which 80% beds had been shortlisted in private hospitals..

Mumbai sees 1043 new COVID cases; recovery rises to 71%, doubling rate down to 57 days

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 718, while over 6108 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 32 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 126 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 61 days is higher than the national average of 21.8 days.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 12-lakh; Kerala mulls statewide lockdown