Mumbai's COVID Recovery Reaches 80%; City's Tally At 1,28,726 And Doubling Rate At 85 Days

Touching a record recovery of 80%, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 1010 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 47 new deaths. The city also reported 719 new recoveries taking its cured rally at 1,03,468. Mumbai's total tally stands at 1,28,726 - of which 17,828 are active and have 7130 fatalities.

Mumbai: 1010 new COVID cases

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 80% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.82%. BMC reported that 6,51,593 samples have been tested till date with a 19.60% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 169 of 1095 ventilator beds were vacant, while 343 of 1836 ICU beds were vacant.

Uddhav: 'Lifting lockdown in steps'

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the process of lifting the lockdown in the state would be done in a stepwise manner. The threat of COVID-19 still persists, Thackeray said adding that he does not want a second wave of the deadly viral infection in the state. The Maharashtra government last month extended the lockdown in the state till August 31. Till Saturday, the state reported 5,84,754 COVID-19 cases and 19,749 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

It is more important how to lift the lockdown than when to come out of it, Thackeray said in a video interaction with a team of doctors who are part of the task force set up by his government to combat COVID-19. "Those who hurriedly lifted the lockdown had to impose it again. I don't want a second wave of coronavirus in the state. The state government''s ''Mission Begin Again'' initiative is being implemented step-by-step" the chief minister said.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 570, while over 5361 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows South Mumbai as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 50 days, while Deonar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 119 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 85 days is higher than the national average of 22 days.

