Mumbai's COVID Spike Continues With 1145 New Cases As State's Vaccination Jabs Cross 11 L

Seeing yet another spike in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Thursday, reported 1145 new cases and 5 new deaths. With 463 new recoveries, the city's cured tally rose to 3,01,520 cases. Mumbai's total cases have risen to 3,22,843 with 8997 active cases and 11,458 fatalities.

West Bengal mandates COVID negative report for arrivals from Maharashtra, 3 other states

Mumbai: 1145 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 94% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.25%, as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 32,08,685 samples have been tested till date with a 10.02% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 529 out of 940 ventilator beds are vacant, while 907 out of 1554 ICU beds are vacant, till date. As of date, 1,28,15,658 vaccine doses have been administered - of which Maharashtra contributes 11,28,048 doses.

In the wake of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai civic body has decided to shut the iconic Oval Maidan from Friday, officials said. No sports or other activities will be allowed at the recreational ground in south Mumbai till further orders, said BMC. Meanwhile, Siddhivinayak Temple has announced that there will be no offline darshan for its devotees on March 2 - Angaraki Chathurthi. Devotees will now have to book their darshan online and show the QR code to enter the temple between 8 AM and 9 PM.

COVID-19 spike: Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed from Feb 26

Maharashtra's border states begin screening

As Maharashtra's COVID cases spike daily, three neighbouring states - Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Karnataka have decided to set up check posts at border districts to screen people entering their state from Maharashtra. Karnataka has gone one step further and mandated RT-PCR negative tests from those travelling from Maharashtra to Karnataka. Apart from these three, Bengal and Rajasthan too has mandated a negative COVID-19 test report taken 24 hours prior to travel for those arriving from Maharashtra.

Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai issues new rules ahead of Angaraki Chaturthi on March 2

The Gujarat government has set up check posts at the borders of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to screen people entering the state from these states for COVID-19 symptoms. MP has asked collectors of Bhopal, Indore, Hoshangabad, Betul, Siwni, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Alirajpur & districts bordering Maharashtra to begin screening travellers from Maharashtra. Karnataka has mandated a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours for those arriving by flights, buses, trains, personal transport from Maharashtra an Kerala.

Mumbai sees COVID dip with 760 cases as border states begin screening Maharashtra arrivals