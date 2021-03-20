Mumbai's COVID Surge Continues With 2982 Cases; BMC To Test Random People At Crowded Areas

As COVID-19 surges in Mumbai, the metropolitan reported 2982 new cases and 7 new deaths on Saturday. With 1780 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally raised to 3,25,061 cases. Currently, Mumbai has 3,55,897 cases of which 20,140 are active and 11,565 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 91% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.61% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 36,86,883 samples have been tested till date with a 9.65% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 309 out of 966 ventilator beds are vacant, while 587 out of 1539 ICU beds are vacant, till date. India has administered 4,37,47,928 doses till date, with Maharashtra tallying 43,93,868 doses to it. READ | Maha HM to file defamation case against Param Bir Singh over his 'extortion' allegations

BMC to conduct random tests in Mumbai

Amid the growing COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to conduct random COVID-19 tests at crowded places in the city. As per a circular issued by the BMC on Friday, Rapid Antigen Testing will be undertaken on people visiting malls, railway stations, MSRTC bus depots, khau gallies, market places, tourist places and various government places. Most importantly, action can be initiated against citizens who refuse to undertake the novel coronavirus test under the provisions of the Epidemic Act, 1897.

While the cost incurred for carrying out the test at malls will be borne by the visitor, the expense for the same at other crowded places shall be paid by the BMC. The civic body has set a target of daily tests to be conducted in each ward. For instance, 400, 1000 and 1000 tests will be conducted on a daily basis at each mall, railway station and MSRTC bus depot respectively.

As COVID surged around Maharashtra, the government issued new guidelines capping cinemas (single screen/multiplex) & hotels at 50% capacity, banned social/political/religious gatherings, capped 50 people allowed for weddings & 20 for funerals and capped all offices except health & essential at 50% capacity, advising work from home. Cracking the whip on violations, Maharashtra govt warned that cinema halls/hotels/restaurants found violating COVID-related rules will remain closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by Central govt. All drama theatres and auditoriums are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, with masks mandated. Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have been put already under restrictions and Nagpur has been put under lockdown till the month-end.