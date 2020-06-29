Mumbai's COVID Tally Rises To 76,924 With 1247 New Cases; Patient Doubling Rate At 41 Days

With 1247 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Monday, June 29, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 76,924. At present, there are 28,288 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 43,545 after 391 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 21 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 4,461. 71 deaths from the previous period were also added to the overall death tally. 54 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

3,24,666 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till June 28. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.69% from June 22-28. As of June 28, 6317 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 24,424 are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 7700, 1400, and 775 respectively. While there are 726 active containment zones currently, 5831 buildings have been sealed. At present, 14,641 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 41 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 57%.

Read: Mumbai: 17 New COVID-19 Cases Found In Dharavi; Fresh Death Reported

Read: Maharashtra: Salon Owner In Kolhapur Gives 'golden Cut' To First Customer In 3 Months

Lockdown extended in Maharashtra

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government officially announced that the lockdown would be extended in the entire state till the midnight of July 31. This came a day after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray indicated that it was not possible to remove the lockdown post-June 30. Wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail.

The state government has advised that Work from Home should be followed as far as possible. Moreover, the District Collector and the Municipal Commissioners have been authorised to enforce certain restrictions in specified local areas on permitted non-essential activities and the movement of persons to contain the spread of COVID-19. As per the guidelines, the inter-district movement of people within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has been allowed only for essential and office purposes. People have been advised to use nearby markets for shopping. Long-distance travel for non-essential items is prohibited.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 5.5 Lakh Mark; Death Toll At 16,475