Mumbai's Crawford Market Sees High Footfall Even As Maharashtra Reports 9000 COVID Cases

Even as the COVID curve sees a decline in the rest of India, Maharashtra contributes to the majority of the cases reported daily in the country along with Kerala. As of Friday, there are 15 districts in Maharashtra that are of concern for the Health Ministry, with the state reporting approximately 9,000 cases on daily basis.

Amid rising cases in the state, a huge crowd was seen in Mumbai's Crawford Market on Friday. Visuals of the crowd showed people violating COVID norms and social distancing protocols.

Maharashtra | Mumbai's Crawford Market sees high footfall amid COVID19 scare pic.twitter.com/PBfWd4NSOl — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

Across the country, efforts are being made to step up their preparations to tackle the third wave of COVID. However, with COVID restrictions eased in several states, a new trend has emerged as people can be seen overcrowding places, forgetting the scars left by the devastating second wave.

Speaking about the complacency among the people, the Health Ministry in its briefing re-inforced the necessity to wear masks and to not drop the guard. Health Ministry officials said, "We are still dealing with the second wave of COVID19. We need to continue the display of COVID19 appropriate behaviour."

We are still dealing with the second wave of COVID19. We need to continue the display of COVID19 appropriate behaviour: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/eZdOZeHcJZ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

Citing examples of nations like Bangladesh and United Kingdoms & Russia, where the cases have seen an upsurge again, Lav Aggarwal Secretary, Health said, "We need to continue to take all precautions. In the United Kingdom, Russia and Bangladesh have seen a resurgence of COVID19 cases"

COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra

The COVID cases in Maharashtra continue to hover in the range of 9 thousand for the past month, which has effectively kept on adding the numbers in the state's active caseload. State along with Kerala now accounts for more than 50 % of cases in India. Despite the Maharashtra government easing up lockdown restrictions with caution, people in the state have chosen not to follow the laid guidelines. Maharashtra logged 9,114 new cases, taking the active caseload to 1,17,698 and the state has recorded 124296 deaths.