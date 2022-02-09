Mumbai's Dadar Gets Magnificent New Sea-viewing Deck, Named After Mata Ramabai Ambedkar

Maharashtra's Environment Minister on Wednesday inaugurated a majestic viewing deck in Dadar beach at Chaityabhoomi for locals and visitors. The viewing deck provides an unending, magnificent view of the magnanimous Arabian sea. The deck has been built over a non-functioning stormwater drain outwall. The project had cost BMC about 3 crores to extend the redundant outfall and built a viewing deck as a tourist destination.

The deck is built 16 feet above the seashore and has spread over 1500 sqm, however, the dimensions of the viewing deck are 24 metres in length and 20 metres wide. It has been decorated with plants and festive lights. It can cater to 40 people at a time and will also be opened for the visitor at night, the officials informed.

Dadar-Chaityabhoomi Viewing Deck

Sharing pictures of the spell-binding view, Aaditya Thackeray wrote in a post on Twitter, “Inaugurated the viewing deck at Dadar today. A beautiful viewing deck has been erected on the channel @mybmc that discharges rainwater into the sea. We strive to transform open space for citizens. This deck near Chaityabhoomi will be known as "Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti Viewing Deck".

BMC says deck built under Tactical Mumbai project

He informed that the sea viewing spot will be named after the wife of Dr B R Ambedkar, Ramabai Ambedkar. Named after her, deck will be called Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck. As per the Maharashtra government, it will be a fitting tribute to the father of the Constitution as the Chaityabhoomi, located near Mumbai's Dadar Chowpatty, is the cremation ground of Dr Ambedkar. The same set of pictures was shared by Aaditya Thackeray on Instagram. BMC also shared a video of the same on Twitter and called the project a part of the Tactical Mumbai project.

