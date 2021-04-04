Mumbai's Daily COVID Cases Surge To 11,163 As Maharashtra Goes Into Weekend Lockdown

Witnessing its biggest COVID-19 surge since the pandemic broke, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 11,163 new cases and 25 deaths. With 5263 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally at 3,71,628. Mumbai's tally now stands at 4,52,445 cases of which 68,052 are active and 11,776 fatalities.

Mumbai: 11,163 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has fallen to 82% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.61% as Mumbai locals reopen for general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 42,69,175 samples have been tested till date with a 10.34% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 75 out of 1168 ventilator beds are vacant, while 149 out of 1899 ICU beds are vacant, till date. Maharashtra has vaccinated 1,07,439 people today, clocking 75,99,273 jabs till date. READ | Maharashtra: NCP workers crowd bypoll meeting

Maharashtra imposes weekend lockdown

Maharashtra government has decided to impose weekend lockdown throughout the state from next week, while stringent night curfew and curbs will be imposed during the week, said Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday. In a bid to curb rising COVID cases, state government has announced that night curfew will be set in place across the state from 8 PM to 7AM with only essential services being permitted. Meanwhile, strict lockdown will be imposed across the state on weekends from Friday night 8 PM to Monday morning 7 AM. A detailed SOP will soon be issued by Chief Minister's Office.

"From Monday 8 PM, strict curbs will be imposed across Maharashtra and lockdown will be imposed on weekends - with only essential services functional. Section 144 will be imposed, all shopping malls, bars, restaurants,small shops will be open only for take-aways and parcels. Only government offices will be allowed to function at 50 per cent of their capacity," said Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, adding "Industries and production sector, vegetable markets will function with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and construction sites will operate if there is an accommodation facility for workers. No curbs in construction activties and markets".

Theatres, drama theatres will be shut, while film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding. Parks and playgrounds will also be closed, he said. Religious places will have to follow the SoPs, Malik said, adding that that public transport system will remain functional. Maharashtra has seen its highest-ever peak on Saturday clocking over 49,000 COVID cases in 24 hours, with Mumbai alone clocking over 9000 cases.