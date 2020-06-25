Famed Mumbai Pani Puri Seller Succumbs To COVID, Residents Raise Funds To Support Family

South Bombay's famous Pani Puri seller Bhagwati Yadav who had been selling Pani Puri to for over 46 years succumbed to COVID last month. His death has united the residents of Napean Sea Road who have begun a fundraising campaign to support their beloved pani puri seller's family.

With his tiny stall near Rungta Lane, Bhagvati Yadav was known to follow all hygiene protocols, something that that his South Bombay customers really admired. He was famed for his 'Bisleri pani puris' and many customers had known him for over decades being fed pani puris by him since they were little children.

Keeping him in fond memories, the residents of Napean Sea Road began an initiative to raise money for his family back in Uttar Pradesh. His family mainly comprising of his daughter and his wife stay at his native village near Azamgarh, lost during these tough times magnified by the national health crisis.

"While we can try to find another snacking spot, his family will gravely miss a loving father, husband, and provider. They need our support. That’s why we’ve created this page for you to contribute whatever you feel fit. And will make sure your generosity reaches his wife and his daughter Kusum," read the statement at Ketto's fundraising page.

Through their crowdsourcing platform, the residents have already raised Rs 2,34,800 lakh out of the Rs 5 lakh goal that they have set at Ketto.org.

