In view of the slight increase in the daily COVID-19 cases reported, BMC has declared that it is due to the increased daily testing in the city. While talking to the media on Tuesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani informed the public that Mumbai’s COVID-19 positivity rate is about to touch 1% and that the fresh infections have started rising from 300 to 400-450 cases.

He was quoted saying, "COVID-19 positivity rate in Mumbai is close to 1%. Figures are rising from 300 to 400-450 cases. We have increased the testing. Many areas have been opened. Only fully vaccinated people and essential service workers are allowed on local trains.” He further said, “It would be hasty to say that this is the start of the third wave, but we have already made preparations for admission, management and treatment of patients. We have prepared one lakh beds in four different categories. We have also modified the oxygen supply system."

According to the statement released by Mumbai’s Public Health Department, the city registered 323 new COVID-19 cases along with one person succumbing to the virus. A total of 272 patients recovered from the virus in Mumbai in the last 24 hours. As of August 31, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 3,106 cases. The cumulative recoveries rose up to 7,22,621 and the death toll stood at 15,977.

Only fully vaccinated people allowed in local trains

Earlier last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai could access local trains from August 15. He said that those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, can apply on a specially-created app for the railway pass. People will have to collect the pass from their local authority offices. According to this rule, more than 19 lakh people of Mumbai can travel by train. The state has not allowed common people to return to the local trains after shutting down the operations during the second wave. Only people working with the government and in essential services are allowed on the trains. The chief minister further said that his government was considering granting relaxations to shops, malls, restaurants and places of religious worship.

