Mumbai's Haffkine Institute Allowed To Produce Covaxin, CM Expresses Gratitude To PM

The central government has allowed Mumbai based Haffkine Institute to manufacture Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Covaxin vaccine. During a video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief ministers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had sought permission for Haffkine Institute to produce Covaxin. The Maharashtra government took to their Twitter handle to make the announcement regarding the approval.

In January, Haffkine had applied to the ICMR for permission to move technology. It had requested permission again in March, saying that if it is denied permission to produce the vaccine, it will be able to 'fill and finish' operations of the Covid vaccine. They had said that they will only fill vaccines in bottles and prepare them for dispatch.

The Dept of Science & Technology, Government of India, has granted approval to Haffkine Institute to produce Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine on a transfer of technology basis. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi for approving this request. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 15, 2021

Renu Swarup, Secretary in the Department of Biotechnology in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte has said that Haffkine Institute can manufacture the vaccine. The Central Government's Department of Science and Technology has approved the transfer of technology from India Biotech to Haffkine Institute for producing Covaxin. Haffkine has been permitted to make the vaccine within one year time. In this regard, the Chief Minister also asked the Chief Secretary to appoint a senior officer to monitor the project regularly and complete the production on time.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It is one of the two COVID vaccines manufactured in India. The other vaccine Covishield is manufactured by Serum Institute and has reported 70% efficacy after administration of the second dose.

According to Chief Minister's Public Relations, Haffkine Biopharma Corporation should start production as soon as possible given the current growing infection and demand for vaccines in Maharashtra. The state of Maharashtra continues to see surge in COVID-19 cases. According to the Maharashtra health department, 61,695 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state on April 15. 53,335 people have recovered from COVID-19. The total active COVID-19 patients in the state stand at 6,20,060.

(Image Credits: ANI)