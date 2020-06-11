Mumbai's Iconic Marine Drive, Other Promenades To Be Manned By Police On Segways

Mumbai's famous Marine Drive and other promenades will now be patrolled by police riding on a new, classy fleet of segways. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday inaugurated the deployment of 50 segways at the iconic promenade which will augment the police's safety and security preparedness.

Visuals accessed by RepublicWorld show policemen parade on the promenade which faces the Arabian Sea. Civic body officials as well as local spectators were also spotted gazing at the parade.

"While the deployment will begin with 10 segways at Worli, five at Nariman Point we eventually plan to deploy these latest self-balancing electric scooters at Bandra, Juhu and Versova too," the Home Minister was quoted as saying in a press statement.

He said the Home Ministry is keen on the modernisation of Maharashtra's police force and wants them to be equipped with technology on par with global policing standards.

The statement said personnel who man these segways will have a public address system attached to their masks to communicate with people and will also monitor public adherence to social distancing norms amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Drones will provide additional complementary cover to the police possé on segways.

Condoles death of cops due to COVID

Meanwhile, Anil Deshmukh condoled the death of 35 Mumbai police personnel who died after contracting COVID-19.

"No compensation can make up for what the loss of that life means to his family. We want to only offer a small token of the state's appreciation on behalf of the citizenry through the ex-gratia. We are also giving help to the police personnel who test positive and are creating specialised facilities for their Covid-care," he said.

Stern action in Jalgaon case

In response to a question from reporters on the discovery of a dead body in Jalgaon, the Home Minister averred, "We've taken a serious note of this incident. Few have already been booked for this criminal offence. Stern action is being taken against the people responsible for this inhuman act and the local are pursuing an inquiry in the matter to get to the root of it and nab all those responsible."

