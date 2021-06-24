Mumbai's 'One Rupee Clinic' Founder Attempts Suicide; Blames 'nexus' Of Politicians

Update: Intriguingly, hours after word of his attempted suicide became the subject of news reports, Dr Rahul Ghule posted a tweet saying that all issues that had purportedly troubled him had been resolved, with the help of certain politicians he named. He said that those who were guilty have been punished, and added that 50 Aapla Davakhana clinics will open soon.

In a shocking incident, the founder of One Rupee Clinic, Dr. Rahul Ghule, on Thursday allegedly attempted suicide, after which he was admitted to a hospital. Hours before taking this drastic step, the doctor, who has now been discharged following treatment, had claimed on Twitter that he was taking the step due to the pressure he was facing from a 'nexus' of political leaders, Thane Municipal Corporation officials, and a few journalists.

Through a thread of posts on microblogging site Twitter, Dr. Rahul Ghule narrated his misery. He stated that a 'nexus' of political leaders had taken Rs 29 lakh from him and further insisted on two separate instances that he invests Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively in Thane Municipal Corporation's 'Aapla Davakhana' project.

Having said that, he added, “No bills from TMC since 6 months, time to suicide for a common man in such situation." Pointing out that the 'Thane Supremo' was aware of all that took place with him, he added, "There is no justice to me, I have a small family and I request don’t harass them. keep our hard-earned money to you all.[sic]" He then posted another tweet, in which he highlighted that he was admitted to the hospital for taking 30 pills.

However, a few hours later he deleted all the tweets. This did not go unnoticed by the Twitter users, and one of them put forth the question as to why he first posted and then deleted the tweets. He replied in one word, "Family".

Thane's one-rupee clinic is a medical venture taken up by Magicdil in association with the Central railways which has introduced these clinics at major local railway stations in Mumbai. Qualified MBBS doctors provide consultation and health checkups at the cost of Re.1. While quality healthcare is expensive, these clinics aim to reduce the gap between affordable and quality healthcare by providing access to qualified doctors 24x7.

