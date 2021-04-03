Mumbai's Unabated COVID Surge Continues; 9090 New Cases & 27 New Deaths Reported In 24 Hrs

The unabated rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai continued on Saturday with 9090 new cases and 27 new deaths - both a record. With 5322 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally at 3,66,365. Mumbai's tally now stands at 4,41,282 cases of which 62,187 are active and 11,751 fatalities.

Mumbai: 9090 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has fallen to 83% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.54% as Mumbai locals reopen for general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 42,17,856 samples have been tested till date with a 10.25% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 94 out of 1131 ventilator beds are vacant, while 168 out of 1800 ICU beds are vacant, till date. Maharashtra has vaccinated 2,44,668 people today, clocking 72,73,821 jabs till date. READ | Mumbai airport reduces price of RT-PCR tests to Rs 600 amid surge in COVID-19 cases

RT-PCR test rates fall

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport will now have to pay just Rs 600 for the RT-PCR test. Earlier, the rate of the test was Rs 850. According to the reports by ANI, Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) said that the new rate was introduced on April 1, in line with the latest directive by the state government. It further said that as per the government norms, the regular test that provides results within 8 hours can now be availed by passengers at a minimal cost of Rs 600. Also, the express test which delivers results in 13 minutes is available at Rs 4500.

Addressing the citizens online, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he could not rule lockdowns as people had become complacent. Explaining the shortage in beds and fatigue faced by frontline workers, he said that strict restrictions will be issued to curb COVID-19 in the state in the next few days, without elaborating on them. He added that there could be a shortage of healthcare infrastructure if the COVID-19 situation deteriorates.

Maharashtra's COVID restrictions

With the second wave of COVID infections, Maharashtra has imposed a night curfew across the state from 8 PM to 7 AM - banning a gathering of 5 or more till April 15. All public places (Gardens & Beaches), Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants to remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM till April 15. Home delivery and takeaway will be allowed. Any violation will attract cinema halls/hotels/restaurants to be closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central govt. Previously, the govt has already banned all social/political/religious gatherings, capped weddings at 50 people and funerals at 20 people, all offices except health & essential are capped at 50% capacity.