Murder Or Suicide? Bodies Of Deceased Couple Found In Delhi's Narela

A PCR call was received at police station Narela, Delhi at around 8 AM today of murder by brother-in-law and subsequent suicide.

IO reached at the spot i.e gali no 31, first floor, Swatantra nagar Narela, where door was locked from inside and a dead body of lady namely Komal W/o Vinod R/o gali no 31, Swatantra nagar Narela Age 38 yrs was lying on the floor and a male dead body Namely Vinod S/o Jagdish R/o vill khewra, sonipat, haryana Age 45 yrs was hanging with the help of a chunni. The spot was inspected by crime team and FSL team.

The couple had been married for 18 years and had 2 boys of age 15 and 11 years. The couple had been fighting for quite some time and had an early morning fight which the children tried to stop. As per children's statement the father first attacked the lady with a sharp object and then committed suicide.



(Further investigation is in progress.)