Maha: Muslim Man Weds-off Daughters Of His Rakhi Sister As Per Hindu Customs; Wins Praise

In an incident that upholds Indian secularism like no other, a Muslim man from Maharashtra got two daughters of a Hindu woman married in accordance with their religious beliefs and customs. Bababhai Pathan, who hails from the Ahmednagar city of India's second-most populous state, got daughters of his Rakhi sister married, reposing faith in the country's pluralism. According to reports, the mother of the two young women has been tying Rakhi to Bababhai Pathan for the past many years as she doesn't have a brother of her own.

Symbol of unity

Pathan reportedly took care of all the expenses for the marriage and gave a send-off to the daughters of his self-named sister as per Hindu rituals and customs. Pathan also did the 'Kanyadan' of the two women as their maternal uncle. According to reports, after the husband of the woman had died a few years ago, Pathan played a big role in the upbringing of her two daughters. Images of Pathan and the two young daughters of his Rakhi sister went viral on the internet, where they can be seen holding each other tight and weeping at the wedding ceremony.

Social media is full of praises for Pathan and his deeds as netizens are sharing the news proudly. "Bababhai Pathan, rakhi brother to a Hindu Marathi lady, wedded both of her daughters on his own expenses following all Hindu rituals. This is called regardless Brotherhood of a true Indian!" one user wrote while sharing the picture from the wedding. Another user praised Pathan for his incredible humanitarian work.

Mrs. Bhusare from Ahmednagar district, ties rakhi to Bababhai Pathan every year, as she doesn't have a real brother.



Yesterday, Bababhai performed rituals & duties of maternal uncle & brother at wedding of both daughters of the Mrs. Bhusare family



Idea of India... ! pic.twitter.com/KJCGao5UKm — Juneaid (@Thejunaidnext) August 23, 2020

Baba Bhai Pathan performed the marriage ceremony of two daughters of Bhusare family in Ahmednagar, Bodhegaon district.

Mother ties rakhi every year because she does not have a brother

Baba Bhai Pathan played the role of brother and uncle

# Kanyadan

#Bodhegaon

#Bababhai pic.twitter.com/Z3lrDjfni7 — Gulrej Khan (@GulrejK00455849) August 22, 2020

Bababhai Pathan, rakhi brother to a Hindu Marathi lady, wedded both of her daughters on his own expenses following all Hindu rituals.



This is called regardless Brotherhood of a true Indian!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XjlIsRtJQo — Salman Qureshi (@SalmanQureshi__) August 24, 2020

(Image Credit: Twitter)