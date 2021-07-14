Mussoorie: 3 Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Tourist Influx In The State

Days after the Himalayan States relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and allowing tourists to visit their favourite holiday destinations, three people in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand have now tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand

According to ANI, 20 days after the Uttarakhand government relaxed the state's COVID-19 lockdown restrictions for tourists, three people in Mussoorie's Cantonment Board area have tested positive for COVID-19. According to Nodal Officer Dr Pradeep Rana, all three are family members and are currently quarantined.

Other than that, the people who were recently in contact with the positive patients have also undergone RT-PCR tests and their results are expected within a day or two. It is said that around 17 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Tourist inflow in the Himalayan state

Earlier, a large number of tourists were seen arriving in Uttarakhand as well as in Himachal Pradesh for holidaying. However, the tourist influx amidst the threat of a third wave of coronavirus has created a concern for the state government as well as the health ministry.

Uttarakhand | Heavy influx of tourists chokes road to Mussoorie



"We have been stuck in a traffic jam for the last 4 hours. There is a lot of crowd here," says a tourist from Delhi pic.twitter.com/nj9DW6fw3l — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

Not only that, tourists were seen violating COVID-19 protocols by not wearing face masks or following social distancing. Earlier, several devotees were seen bathing in the Ganga river in Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. When asked, the people sounded confident that they have arrived before the third wave.

As a result, the Uttarakhand government in an attempt to reduce crowding in tourist spots like Mussoorie and Nainital has now sent back about 8,000 tourist vehicles. Also, checkpoints have been set at the state border and tourists have been informed that they must have a negative RT-PCR test, advance hotel bookings and registrations before entering the state. The people coming to Nainital will have to register on the Smart City Portal.

Along with that, the COVID-19 curfew in the state has also been extended till 6a.m. till Tuesday, July 20.

Previously, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal had alerted the states regarding the crowd influx and said that the government will be bound to nullify the ease in restrictions if proper protocols are not followed.

COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

As per the Health Ministry, there are currently 819 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand followed by 3,33,104 recoveries and 7,351 fatalities so far.

(Source: ANI)