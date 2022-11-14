'My Daughter And Mother-in-law Both Heard Them Fighting': Shraddha's Neighbour To Republic

The gruesome murder in Delhi's Mehrauli has sent shockwaves across the nation as a 27-year-old woman Shraddha Walkar was killed and chopped in pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala (28).

Claiming that both met on a dating app, Additional DCP-I, South dist, Delhi, Ankit Chauhan elaborated that both had eloped to Delhi from Mumbai after Shraddha's parents objected to her relationship, which turned sour when the couple started living together.

According to Mehrauli police, Aaftab has now been arrested for killing his partner on May 18 during an argument over marriage.

Republic spoke to the couple's neighbour, who revealed that her family members would often hear them fighting and arguing with each other. "A couple of times my daughter heard the voices of them while quarrelling, and a couple of times my mother-in-law too heard them shouting," the woman told Republic. However, she revealed that they heard or saw nothing suspicious on the day Shraddha was killed, adding that she knew nothing.

When asked how did she come to know about the murder, the woman said, "We were informed about it just three days ago when 25-30 policemen surrounded the building. When we asked the police 'what happened', they said that a girl has gone missing and that they were looking for her."

According to ANI, Aaftab was arrested by police on Saturday based on the missing complaint filed by Shraddha's father. The accused is said to have chopped the dead body into 35 pieces, stored them in a refrigerator and later disposed of them in a forest near Mehrauli.

Accused sent to 5-day custody

The accused has been sent to a five-day police custody after confessing that he strangulated his partner after an argument over marriage.

According to the police, Shraddha was adamant to marry Aaftab, whom she met through a dating app, in Mumbai. As the woman's parents were against their relationship, the couple shifted to Delhi but quarrelled frequently. "Initially, they used to stay in Mumbai… when they came to Delhi, they started fighting frequently. That day, things got out of control and he murdered her... They had a very heated debate. The boy tried strangulating the girl with his hand and successfully did so," Ankit Chauhan told Republic.