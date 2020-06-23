Mysore: India's First Rail Coach Cafe Inaugurated At Mysuru Rail Museum

The Mysore Railways on Monday, June 22, inaugurated India's first 'Rail Coach Cafe' at the renovated Mysuru Rail Museum. Reportedly, the cafe was set up earlier but could not be opened for the public due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. However, with relaxations, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Mysuru Division Aparna Garg set the doors open for the public.

The Museum is famous for its collections on rail history and has a toy train set up inside along with age-old coaches, princely carriages, and so on. Taking to Twitter, Mysore's Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) announced the inaugurated of the one-of-its-kind cafe.

Coach Cafe is inauguarated today adding one more attraction to the renovated #Mysuru Rail museum with seating capacity for 20 people.#Mysuru#MysuruDivision #RailMuseum#museum #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/ZDimk9umni — DRM Mysuru (@DrmMys) June 22, 2020

About the Rail Coach Cafe

According to reports, the cafe is built on an age-old metre gauge defunct coach which is repurposed with a wooden victorian feel and tables. As per the DRM, the cafe can accommodate up to 20 people at once and gives an amazing view of the green and rustic setting of the renovated museum and its toy train. Further, in order to promote the cafe during the on-going tough times, the cafe will be run by South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization instead of some third-party vendors in a "no profit no loss" situation. The cafe will also provide affordable food and beverages to the people.

