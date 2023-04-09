Nagaland Celebrates Easter With Religious Fervour

Easter, which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, was celebrated with religious fervour in the Christian-majority state of Nagaland on Sunday.

Devotees congregated at the Naga Solidarity Park here to attend the sunrise service convened by Kohima Baptist Pastors' Fellowship (KBPF), singing hymnals. Churches across the state held special Easter services, offering thanksgiving prayers.

Governor La Ganesan, in his message, said, "As we celebrate the victory won on Easter, let this rekindle hope in suffering people everywhere, that evil will not continue to prevail, that truth cannot be silenced forever, that ultimate victory belongs to the good, the just and bearer of truth." Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, "May the miracle of Easter bring renewed love, peace and hope to all." His deputy Yanthungo Patton hoped that the joy of Christ's resurrection fills everyone's hearts. PTI NBS ACD ACD