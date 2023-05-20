Nagaland:1 Killed, 8 Injured As SUV Falls Into Gorge In Kohima

Quick links:
Image: ANI
One person was killed and eight others were injured as their SUV plunged into a deep gorge in Nagaland's Kohima district on Saturday, police said.
The SUV with nine people onboard was heading towards Manipur when the accident happened on National Highway 2 at Phesama, they said.
It fell into the gorge while trying to negotiate a sharp turn, they added.
People of Phesama village and passersby rescued the injured and took them to a private hospital where a critically-injured woman died, police said.
Four of the injured were undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital. The others suffered minor injuries and were discharged, they said.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)