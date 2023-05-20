Last Updated:

Nagaland:1 Killed, 8 Injured As SUV Falls Into Gorge In Kohima

One person was killed and eight others were injured as their SUV plunged into a deep gorge in Nagaland's Kohima district on Saturday, police said.

Press Trust Of India

The SUV with nine people onboard was heading towards Manipur when the accident happened on National Highway 2 at Phesama, they said.

It fell into the gorge while trying to negotiate a sharp turn, they added.

People of Phesama village and passersby rescued the injured and took them to a private hospital where a critically-injured woman died, police said.

Four of the injured were undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital. The others suffered minor injuries and were discharged, they said. 

