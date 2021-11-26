Nagpur Anti-hawala Operation: 22 Shops Searched, Rs 84 Lakh Found In Lockers

An alleged hawala hub was busted near the Anaj Bazar in Itwari area of Nagpur on Friday, a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gajanan Rajmane said 22 shops were searched in two buildings, and several lockers, cumulatively containing Rs 84 lakh, were found.

He said Income Tax officials had been intimated and the process of registering a case had begun.

