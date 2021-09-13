Nagpur: Car Rams Into House; Teen Girl, Woman Killed

A teen girl and a woman were killed in Nagpur after their speeding car rammed into a house along Amravati Road, police said on Monday.

An Ambazari police station official said the incident took place on Sunday night and identified the deceased as Bhavna Yadav (18) and Rashi Yadav (22) .

"The driver of the car in which Bhavna and Rashi were travelling lost control and it rammed into a house at high speed. The two were rushed to a hospital where they died," he said.

A case under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered for causing death by negligence and rash driving. he said.

