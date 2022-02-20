Nagpur cops arrest four for Rs 40 cr cryptocurrency fraud

Nagpur, Feb 19 (PTI) Four people have been arrested from Pune for allegedly duping 2,000 investors to the tune of Rs 40 crore in a cryptocurrency fraud, Nagpur police said on Saturday.

Nishid Wasnik, his wife Pragati, Gajanan Mungune and Sandesh Lanjewar were arrested after being on the run for over a year, an official said.

"We have seized a pistol, seven live cartridges, four luxury cars worth Rs one crore, Rs 18,91,210 cash, eight cellphones and a laptop. They were held from Pangoli near Lonavala in Pune. Nishid, Sandesh and Gajanan are also accused of gunning down a person in Washim after abducting him from Nagpur last year," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

