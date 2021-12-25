Nagpur: Factory Worker Crushed To Death By Crane

A factory worker in Kalamna in Nagpur was killed after being run over by a crane, police said on Saturday.

Pawan Yerne (21) was sitting in the factory campus around 4pm on Friday when the crane driver lost control and crushed him, said an official.

Drive Anil Shende (62) has been booked for causing death by negligence as well as rash driving, he said.

