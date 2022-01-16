Nagpur: Gold, Cash Worth Rs 4.36 Lakh Stolen From 2 Houses

Gold ornaments and cash cumulatively worth Rs 4.36 lakh were stolen from two houses in Somalwada area in Nagpur city, a police official said on Sunday.

The incidents took place at around 7:30pm on Saturday when the people in the two houses were out, the Sonegaon police station official said.

Efforts were on to crack the case and nab the culprits, he added.

