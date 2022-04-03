Nagpur: Man Dies Of Electric Shock While Plucking Mangoes

A 39-year-old man died of electric shock while plucking mangoes in Jalalkheda area of Nagpur, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Peth Muktapur village, some 70 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Saturday and the deceased has been identified as Rupesh Sawarkar, he added.

The man died after he came in contact with a live wire while plucking mangoes, the Jalakheda police station official said.

