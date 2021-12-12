Nagpur Man Shares Credit Card Details Over Phone, Duped Of Rs 2.40 Lakh

Posing as a bank official, a fraudster allegedly siphoned off Rs 2.40 lakh from a Nagpur-based man's account by obtaining his credit card details, police said on Sunday.

The complainant, Vithoba Yaswant Pande (56), a resident of Kamptee here, had on Friday received a call from a man, who identified himself as Yogesh Sharma, claiming that he was an official of the State Bank of India (SBI), the police said.

"The caller asked Pande to provide his credit card details. As the victim thought that he was a bank official, he shared his details to him. But soon, the fraudster siphoned off Rs 2,40,807 from his account," a police official said.

After that Pande approached the police and a case was registered New Kamptee police station based on his complaint, he added.

