Nagpur: Man throws acid-like liquid on estranged wife

Nagpur, Jan 22 (PTI) A 42-year-old man allegedly threw acid-like liquid on his estranged wife's face in Rameshwari area here on Saturday morning, police said.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, said an official of Ajni police station.

The police arrested the accused, who works as a plumber, within an hour of the incident, he added.

The woman, who works as a domestic help, had left her matrimonial house on January 4 after a quarrel and started living separately with her two children, she told police.

Around 10 on Saturday morning, when she was riding to work on bicycle, the accused came on a motorbike with his face covered with a scarf and threw some acid-like liquid at her face before fleeing.

Local residents came to her help and rushed her to hospital, the official said.

A team of forensic experts collected samples of the liquid for examination.

The accused husband was booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (a) (acid attack). Further probe is on. PTI COR ARU KRK KRK KRK

