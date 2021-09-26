Nagpur: MSEDCL Man On Bill Collection Duty Assaulted By Woman And Her Sons

An employee of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) was assaulted on Sunday afternoon allegedly by a woman and her two sons when he was on unpaid bill collection duty in Sonegaon area of Nagpur, police said.

Senior Technician Sukhdev Keram, attached to MSEDCL's Jaitala distribution centre, suffered severe head injuries in the attack by Krishna Arun Wat (60) and her sons Aniruddha (40) and Ishant (35), a Sonegaon police station official said.

"The Wat family has unpaid bills totaling Rs 5,155 and they were told that their supply could be disconnected if they did not pay up. Three members of the family assaulted Keram with an iron rod. They have been charged under IPC sections for attacking a public servant," he said.

