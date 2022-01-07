Nagpur On High Alert Over Reports Of JeM Terrorists Conducting Recce; Security Tightened

A terror alert has been issued at the headquarter of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur after it was learnt that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists conducted a recce at several locations, including the RSS headquarter. As per sources, a sleeper cell of JeM conducted a recce at some important and sensitive places, following which, a man has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir and is being interrogated by the Crime Branch.

While speaking to the media, Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said, "After the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists conducted recce at several key locations, we have increased the security...our police force is well prepared to deal with this matter and fully ready to stop any possible terrorist activity."

The Nagpur CP added, "Nagpur police has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The crime branch is investigating the matter. Law enforcement agencies will keep coordinating."

As per reports, the security has been increased at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Hedgewar Bhavan in Nagpur. Additionally, Nagpur police have reportedly banned photography and the use of drones around the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh HQ and if any drone found is within a two-km radius, it will either be destroyed or seized by the city police.

Security Forces eliminate 3 JeM terrorists in Pulwama

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, at least three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists including a Pakistani national were gunned down in Pulwama. The exchange of fire began at around 4:45 AM in the Chandgam area, coordinated by the J&K Police and the Army. At around 8 AM, one terrorist was confirmed dead by the J&K police. Minutes later, Kashmir IGP informed that all three terrorists have been eliminated in the region. Security forces recovered arms and ammunition, including 2 M-4 carbine and 1 AK series rifle from the terrorists. He said the encounter was a big success for the forces.

"Three JeM terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Chandgam, Pulwama. One of them is a Pakistani national. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 2 M-4 carbines & 1 AK series rifle recovered," said Kashmir Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar.