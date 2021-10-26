Nagpur Panchayat Official Held For Bribery

The assistant administrative officer of Saoner panchayat samiti in Nagpur was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, said a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official.

Yogesh Sangewar demanded Rs 5,000 from a staffer who wanted his relieving order, said the official.

"He was held in a trap while accepting Rs 5,000. He was charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)