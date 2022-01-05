Nagpur records 196 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 696

Nagpur, Jan 4 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra registered 196 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while the active tally rose to 696, the local administration said.

An official release said out of the 196 cases, 166 were from Nagpur city alone.

With this, Nagpur district has registered 4,94,522 coronavirus cases till date.

On January 1, Nagpur had registered 54 COVID-19 cases followed by 90 on January 2 and 133 on January 3.

Also, 26 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the release said.

There are now 696 active COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, which has so far recorded 10,123 deaths linked to the infection, it added.

As many as 7,008 swab samples were examined during the day, the release said. PTI CLS RSY RSY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)