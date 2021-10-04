Nagpur Siblings Stabbed, Injured In Road Rage Incident

Two siblings were beaten up, stabbed and injured allegedly by a history-sheeter and his juvenile associate in a road rage incident that took place in Ganeshpeth area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

Shubham Verma and his elder brother Jaishankar were walking near Ashirwad Talkies on Saturday afternoon when the accused, on a motorcycle and the minor boy riding pillion, passed by, an official said.

"When the motorcycle brushed past the two, the accused picked up a fight and beat up the Verma siblings and stabbed them with a knife. Both have sustained serious injuries. Police have registered a case under sections 324, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on," he said.

