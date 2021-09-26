Nagpur: Stone Flicked By Truck's Wheel Hits Man On Head, Kills Him

A construction worker died after a stone was flicked on to his head by the wheel of a passing truck in Pardi Chowk area of Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon and the man, identified as Vindprakash Gaund (45), died after being rushed to a nearby hospital, a Lakadganj police station official said.

"Gaund was working on a stretch of road near a bank at around 3pm when a truck passed by and its wheel flicked a stone with great force on to his head. An accidental death case has been registered," he said.