Nagpur: Woman Killed By Friend Over Loan Repayment; Accused, Husband Dispose Of Body In Bushes

A woman was strangled to death allegedly by her friend over a monetary dispute in Kapil Nagar area of Nagpur, with the accused and her husband then packing the body in a plastic bag and dumping it in the thicket, a police official said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Deepa Jugal Das (41), worked as a school bus driver and had gone missing after leaving home on Saturday afternoon, the official said. "On Sunday night, a missing person complaint was filed. Meanwhile, we got information of the body of a woman being found in a plastic bag in Uppalwadi area. It was identified as that of Deepa," he said.

"A probe found that Deepa had loaned Rs 1 lakh to Swarna Soni (30). The two women had a fight over repayment at Soni's house. She strangled Deepa and then with her husband Sami Soni disposed of the body in the bushes in Uppalwadi," the official said.

Swarna was placed under arrest due to circumstantial evidence like Deepa being last seen in her home, as well as mobile phone records, he said.

The Soni couple has been charged with murder and remanded in police custody till March 31.

