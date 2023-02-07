Last Updated:

Nalanda Celebratory Firing: Child Dies After Gang Opens Fire At Birthday Party; Probe On

A one-year-old child was killed after a gang of men fired 10-15 rounds of bullets at a Birthday Party at Parmanand Bigha village in Bihar's Nalanda.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Bihar

One-year old dies after gang opens fire at B'day party; (Image: ANI)


In a shocking incident, a one-year-old child died after a gang of men fired 10-15 rounds of bullets at a birthday party. According to reports, the unfortunate incident took place in Parmanand Bigha village in Bihar's Nalanda.

After receiving information, police officials reached the site and further investigation concerning the incident is underway. Sadar DSP Shibli Nomani said that police officials have reached the spot and are investigating the matter. 

First Published:
