Nalanda Celebratory Firing: Child Dies After Gang Opens Fire At Birthday Party; Probe On

In a shocking incident, a one-year-old child died after a gang of men fired 10-15 rounds of bullets at a birthday party. According to reports, the unfortunate incident took place in Parmanand Bigha village in Bihar's Nalanda.

After receiving information, police officials reached the site and further investigation concerning the incident is underway. Sadar DSP Shibli Nomani said that police officials have reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

Here are some of the pictures from the incident spot: