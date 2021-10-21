Naqvi reaches out to people in Rampur's flood-affected areas, distributes relief material

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday visited the flood-affected areas in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and distributed relief material among the people.

Instead of an aerial survey, Naqvi undertook a ground survey and even got on a boat to reach far-flung areas inundated due to the massive rains that have wreaked havoc in adjoining Uttarakhand.

"Visited the severely affected areas of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh adjoining Uttarakhand. Distributed relief material to the people affected by the floods and met people living in various relief camps," Naqvi tweeted and shared a video of him handing over relief materials while on a boat.

Naqvi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are leaving no stone unturned to provide relief to the people in flood-affected areas.

The Deputy Leader Rajya Sabha said the administration is continuously working effectively and vigorously to provide relief to all the flood-affected villages and other areas.

Several areas of Rampur have severely been affected by the floods.

Naqvi, who has been a Lok Sabha MP from Rampur, instructed officials to ensure round-the-clock relief to the affected people. PTI ASK ANB ANB

