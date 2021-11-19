Nashik Adds 57 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

The COVID-19 count in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,11,835 with an addition of 57 new cases on Friday, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

The virus claimed two more lives in the last 24 hours, which took the death toll in the district to 8,700, he said.

Also, 32 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 4,02,664, the official said.

As many as 28,16,569 swab samples have been tested so far in the district, of which 4,154 were examined in the last 24 hours, he added.

