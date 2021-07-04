Nashik Civil Hospital Carries Out Over 3000 Deliveries Amid Second Wave Of COVID

In Maharastra over 3,000 deliveries were carried out at Nashik Civil Hospital in the last 6 months amid the second wave of pandemic. To carry out this successfully, the hospital divided the maternity ward into two halves. One for COVID-19 patients and another for non-COVID-19 deliveries.

Speaking with ANI, Civil Surgeon at Nashik Hospital Ashok Throat said, “In the last 6 months, more than 3,000 deliveries were successfully carried out in Nashik Civil Hospital amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. To carry out this successfully, we divided our maternity ward into two halves. One was for COVID and another one for non-COVID deliveries.”

Further, he added, “This is the result of hard work of gynecologists, pediatricians, and all our doctors”.

Maharastra is the only state that had been severely infected by the second wave of COVID. The state government of Maharastra ramped up testing and developed the health treatment facilities and ensured effective home isolation to tackle the second wave which is four times stronger than the first one. According to the State government, the second wave number will come down soon if all the people maintain COVID-19 norms. After the increasing number of people getting vaccinated the situation of Maharashtra is coming under control day by day. Till now 21 cases of Delta plus variant of coronavirus have been detected in seven districts of the state on June 23, Maharastra Health Rajesh Tope said.

B.1.617 SARS-COV-2 lineage is commonly known as Delta Variant. According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has informed that Delta plus variant is right now is a variant of concern (VOC). Earlier the ministry also said that the delta plus variant is a ‘variant of interest’. It has a characteristic of transmissibility. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) have decided to organized a study that will be about seeing the new and more potent variant of coronavirus that can be neutralized by the vaccine. Till June 30 56 cases of Delta variant were recorded in 12 states of India.

Earlier also Nashik Civil Hospitals Special Newborn care Unit (SNCU) has using color-coded bedsheets for each day of the week to protect the newborns from getting any infection. There are also separate mobs and buckets for each cubicle. SNCU does not repeat bed sheets for infants for even a day.