Nashik COVID-19 tally rises to 4,76,198; active caseload now 71

Nashik, Jun10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik increased by 39 in the last 48 hours to reach 4,76,198 on Friday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,228 persons have been discharged post recovery, including six during this period, leaving the district with an active caseload of 71, he said. PTI COR BNM BNM

