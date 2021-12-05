Nashik District Logs 37 COVID-19 Cases

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,12,634 on Sunday with the addition of 37 cases, officials said.

With one more patient succumbing to the infection, the COVID-19 death toll in the district went up to 8,729, they said.

The total number of recoveries in the Nashik district now stands at 4,03,503.

With 2,475 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in the district climbed to 28,96,279, according to officials.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)