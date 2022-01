Nashik district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 957 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the tally to 4,65,279 and the toll to 8,806, officials said.

The number of recovered cases in the district rose to 4,40,924 after 2,403 people were discharged during the day.

The number of active cases stood at 15,549 as of Sunday.

