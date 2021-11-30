Nashik District Sees 31 New COVID-19 Cases, 52 Recoveries

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,12,400 with the addition of 31 patients on Tuesday, officials said.

The virus claimed one more life which took the death toll in the district to 8,724, they said. A total of 52 patients were discharged on Tuesday which raised the number of recoveries in the Nashik district so far to 4,03,234, according to officials.

With 5,462 new tests, the tally of samples tested so far in the district went up to 28,69,568, they added.

