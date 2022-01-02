Nashik Fourth City In Maha To Get CGHS Wellness Centre

A Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre will be launched in Nashik on Monday at the hands of Union Minister Bharati Pawar, an official said.

Nashik will be the fourth city in Maharashtra, after Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, to have such a centre, which is run by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he added.

"The wellness centre in Nashik will provide OPD treatment, issue medicines and a host of other benefits. It will cover 1.6 lakh people, including 71,000 serving Central government personnel and pensioners. Currently, over 38.5 lakh people are CGHS beneficiaries in 74 cities of the country," the official informed.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)