Nashik Reports 30 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 33 Recoveries

The COVID-19 count in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,12,927 with an addition of 30 new cases on Monday, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, health department officials said.

The fresh death took the toll in the district to 8,738, they said.

Also, 33 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 4,03,859, the officials said.

As many as 29,44,680 swab samples have been tested till date, 6,837 of them during the day, they added.

